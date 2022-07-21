ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotonda West, FL

Rotonda West family searches for missing bird that helped them cope with loss

By Hope Salman
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UsRyn_0gna3jRB00

ROTONDA WEST, Fla. — The Dickinson family lost a daughter and a sister five years ago.

Katerina was killed in a car crash at just 20 years old. It was a hit-and-run that has them searching for answers still today.

They gifted their second daughter, Faith, a bird to help cope with her sister’s loss.

The Dickinsons said they feel connected to their daughter through birds. They said she leaves a feather behind whenever she wants to say hello.

And their bird Zeus doesn’t just say hello; he sings The Andy Griffith theme song and asks questions.

They said the way the bird communicated helped fill the emptiness in their hearts.

Two weeks ago, Zeus went missing.

“He flew on my shoulder because he always wanted to be on me. And he saw the open air, and he went right out,” said Lorraine Dickinson, Faith’s mom.

They plan to try again with another bird if Zeus doesn’t turn up soon.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Rotonda West, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy