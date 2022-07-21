Florida summer nights are trending warmer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Under the sweltering heat, Matthew Carr spent his lunch break in a fountain in downtown Portland, Oregon. The 57-year-old works outside picking up trash for the city and had to find a way to cool off. “This is pretty hot,” Carr said. “I can just take my uniform off, jump in there with my shorts for my break, and hang out for a good 10 or 15 minutes.” Temperatures soared to 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in Oregon’s largest city Tuesday, which is expected to be the hottest day of a heat spell that meteorologists believe will be unusually long for the Pacific Northwest region, a region that rarely sees such scorching weather. Seattle hit 89 F (26.7) Tuesday, with the mercury still climbing. Oregon health officials say there has been an uptick in the number of people reporting heat-related illness in emergency departments, and the number of those calling emergency services numbers for similar symptoms.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 27 MINUTES AGO