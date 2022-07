It's the cheesiest, maybe not the dreamiest, drink around -- a Velveeta martini.

The "Veltini" is a take on the classic martini made with Velveeta-infused vodka.

The vodka is mixed with olive brine and vermouth, then garnished with Velveeta stuffed olives and jumbo shells.

You can get this "drink" at select BLT steak houses for $15.

Velveeta is also selling a limited number of kits so you can make it at home.