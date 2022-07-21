ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jan. 6 panel to show outtakes from Trump speech day after riot

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W4wBa_0gna16Md00

( The Hill ) – The House select committee investigating the Jan 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol on Thursday plans to show outtakes of former President Trump’s speech a day after the riot in its prime-time hearing.

The Washington Post first reported on the clips of the outtakes, which were part of the production of the speech Trump gave after the night after the riot.

Sources told the newspaper that the outtakes show the former president struggling to condemn the rioters for their actions, attempting to refer to them as patriots, and resisting to say that the 2020 election was over.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), a member of the Jan 6. committee, told CNN that the new outtake clips will present what the former president wanted to say about the actions on that day, noting that people urged him to do something to stop the violent attack on the Capitol.

‘We save the babies, we will save America’: Former VP Mike Pence addresses Roe v Wade

“You’ll hear the terrible lack of a response from the President, and you’ll hear more about how he was ultimately prevailed upon to say something and what he was willing to say and what he wasn’t,” Schiff told the network on Wednesday.

Thursday’s prime-time hearing is expected to focus on Trump’s inaction at the White House during the Capitol insurrection, and include pressing details from prior hearings such as Trump spreading false theories on how he had actually won the 2020 election.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), who is expected to co-lead Thursday’s hearing alongside fellow committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), said in an interview earlier this month that the panel plans to focus on the 187 minutes between Trump leaving the rally stage while the insurrection was in progress.

Former White House press secretary Sarah Matthews and former deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger are both expected to testify during Thursday’s hearing as well, giving detail of what they saw transpire during the day.

Both Matthews and Pottinger resigned from their positions following the Capitol insurrection.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Elaine Luria
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy