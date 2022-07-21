ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Amanda Seyfried Spoke About Losing Out On A “Wicked” Movie Role To Ariana Grande And Said She “Bent Over Backwards” To Audition For It While Playing Elizabeth Holmes In “The Dropout”

By Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uIrpp_0gna13iS00

Amanda Seyfried is speaking candidly about the intense process of auditioning for the upcoming Wicked movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwt1N_0gna13iS00
John Lamparski / WireImage,

In case you need some context, Wicked is a Broadway stage musical based on a novel by Gregory Maguire and serves as a prequel to The Wizard of Oz . The story follows the relationship between Glinda, the Good Witch, and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bwAkv_0gna13iS00
Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

A film adaptation of the Broadway hit has been in the works since 2004. However, due to a few bumps in the road, it wasn’t until more than 10 years later that its creators confirmed that production was finally underway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErznY_0gna13iS00
Darren Bell / Getty Images

After much speculation — and presumably, a lot of fierce competition — Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were eventually cast as Glinda and Elphaba in November 2021, with filming for the musical extravaganza reportedly set to commence later this year.

Instagram: @arianagrande

Of course, before Ariana and Cynthia were officially cast, plenty of other actors had expressed great interest in taking on the converted parts. And among them was Amanda Seyfried, who — having starred in the 2012 Les Misérables film adaptation and the Mamma Mia movies — is no stranger to musicals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37CTjE_0gna13iS00
Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

In 2015, after reports that development on the long-awaited adaptation was in its early stages , Amanda spoke passionately about her lifelong dream of playing Glinda during an interview with Entertainment Tonight .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08izhJ_0gna13iS00
Noam Galai / Getty Images

“I might be too old when they make it. Or if they make it sooner than later, maybe I’m not the right person,” she said at the time. “I just still — I want it. I want to present myself and be a good candidate.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWmf3_0gna13iS00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Again in 2021, Amanda doubled down on her desire to play the part, and even admitted that she sent in a recording of herself singing one of the show’s hit songs, “Popular,” to the movie’s producers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tG3kv_0gna13iS00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images,

“I’ve never been more ready to hit those notes,” she revealed, going on to add that she had been “campaigning” for the last “five years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vvo3O_0gna13iS00
Axelle / FilmMagic

So, when the opportunity to audition for the part finally came around during the summer of 2021, Amanda was prepared to drop everything in order to be in the room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJ084_0gna13iS00
Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

In a brand-new interview with Backstage , Amanda revealed that she made the grueling decision to audition for Wicked while simultaneously shooting Hulu’s The Dropout — a project for which she received widespread acclaim (and an Emmy nomination) after her transformative portrayal of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N19TM_0gna13iS00
Hulu

“Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [on The Dropout ], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked ,” she began, lifting the lid on what it was like to balance the conflicting endeavors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQAyk_0gna13iS00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“I wanted it that much that I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you,’” she went on. “I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29g419_0gna13iS00
Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

In fact, this period of her career was so chaotic that it left a lasting impression. “I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for Wicked ,” she admitted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtwqW_0gna13iS00
Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

As we now know, Amanda ended up losing out on the role to Ariana. But she revealed that she still learned a lot from the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VP4QN_0gna13iS00
NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I think it also taught me how far I've come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove,” she said, before reflecting on her performance in the Les Misérables adaptation, in which she and her costars famously sang live on camera .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nk5O8_0gna13iS00
Dave M. Benett / WireImage

“Ever since Les Miz , I was like, ‘I need to be better. I need to do better.’ So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I'm finally prepared,” she said, looking toward the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDloq_0gna13iS00
Jim Spellman / WireImage

As it stands, wider details on the Wicked movie are scarce, and castings outside of the two leads have yet to be announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IV8Lr_0gna13iS00
David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures

In April, director Jon M. Chu released a statement announcing that the movie would be split into two separate films , with the first set to arrive in theaters in December 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VR57q_0gna13iS00
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

“As we prepared the production over the past year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it,” the director wrote. “As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions felt like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Eewo_0gna13iS00
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

More on this

Comments / 15

N Smith
2d ago

Yikes Ariana grande can not act her way out of a paper bag. All I can hear is her baby voice.

Reply
17
OG11
2d ago

I know this is mean but there’s something about Ariana Grande that is totally unlikeable.

Reply(1)
12
Related
ETOnline.com

Channing Tatum Gushes Over Girlfriend Zoe Kravitz's Directorial Debut: 'I'm in Awe' (Exclusive)

Channing Tatum is smitten -- personally and professionally -- with girlfriend Zoe Kravitz. The couple is currently on location in Yucatan to film Pussy Island, with Kravitz directing and Tatum acting. Speaking exclusively with ET's Nischelle Turner this week, Tatum couldn't help but gush over what an incredible job Kravitz is doing on her directorial debut.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Barbie’ stars Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie are an ‘80s roller-skating dream

Life in plastic, it’s fantastic. Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie gave fans another taste of what to expect fashion-wise in the upcoming “Barbie” movie, and it’s a total eighties dream. Wearing matching neon rollerblades with coordinating elbow and knee pads, the Barbie and Ken duo skated around Venice Beach in wildly patterned activewear yesterday as they filmed the new Greta Gerwig flick, set to be released in 2023. Robbie, 31, looked every inch the real-life Barbie as she sported hot pink bike shorts under a multicolored swirl-print leotard for her skating date. The “Suicide Squad” actress wore her extra-long blond hair in a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Gregory Maguire
Person
Cynthia Erivo
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals Plump Lips On Romantic Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul: Photo

Adele‘s lips were looking ultra plump on a date night with Rich Paul! The singer, 34, was spotted in the passenger seat of a car, driven by Rich, as they headed out for a date night in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 6. Adele was simply glowing as she looked down, rocking shiny lip gloss and minimal makeup along with her signature long black manicure. Meanwhile, Rich stayed casual in a gray crewneck sweatshirt with a red graphic logo.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wicked#Film Star
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Friends ‘Amazed’ By How Much Ben Affleck Romance Has ‘Transformed’ Her

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sent fans into a frenzy with her July 17 announcement that they had eloped in Las Vegas the previous night. But sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the superstar singer’s friends were left more “amazed” by how “low-key” the wedding was. “Jennifer’s Las Vegas wedding has all her friends amazed at the way this relationship with Ben has transformed her,” shares an insider. “It’s not a big shock to anyone that she decided to elope, she’d been saying they might go that route to keep it more private, but it’s a huge shock that they were so low-key about it all.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Announces She’s Coming Out of Retirement With Help From Tom Brady

Cameron Diaz is coming back to the big screen! The star, who previously said she was retired from movie-making, is dusting off her acting chops after signing on for a role alongside Jamie Foxx in an upcoming Netflix film called Back in Action! The announcement was made via Jamie’s social media on Wednesday, June 29, where he posted an audio recording of a phone call between himself, Cameron and Tom Brady! Jamie had enlisted the help of his NFL GOAT buddy to reassure the Charlie’s Angel’s vet she’s ready to get back in the game! Listen, below!
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman is mercilessly mocked for her 'bizarre' runway walk at the Balenciaga fashion show: 'She moves like a statue that just came to life'

Nicole Kidman has been roasted online over her catwalk debut at Balenciaga's haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The Oscar winner, 55, turned heads in a one-shouldered silver gown with detailing across the midriff and a set of opera gloves as she strutted down the runway alongside reality star Kim Kardashian and supermodel Naomi Campbell.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’

Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy