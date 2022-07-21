Amanda Seyfried Spoke About Losing Out On A “Wicked” Movie Role To Ariana Grande And Said She “Bent Over Backwards” To Audition For It While Playing Elizabeth Holmes In “The Dropout”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sent fans into a frenzy with her July 17 announcement that they had eloped in Las Vegas the previous night. But sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the superstar singer’s friends were left more “amazed” by how “low-key” the wedding was. “Jennifer’s Las Vegas wedding has all her friends amazed at the way this relationship with Ben has transformed her,” shares an insider. “It’s not a big shock to anyone that she decided to elope, she’d been saying they might go that route to keep it more private, but it’s a huge shock that they were so low-key about it all.”

