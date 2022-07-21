ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne Walters named new superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools

 5 days ago

UPDATE 2:30 P.M.: At a press conference on Thursday, Pittsburgh Public Schools named Wayne Walters its new superintendent.

Walters served as interim superintendent since October 1, 2021. PPS says the search for a permanent superintendent yielded 29 applicants from 13 states, and an applicant from another country.

“I remain unapologetically student-centered, committed, and passionate about our students,

Pittsburgh Public Schools will introduce the district's next permanent superintendent this afternoon at 2:30 at the board of education building in Oakland.

The district has been without a permanent superintendent since the resignation of Anthony Hamlet in September of 2021.

Wayne Walters has served as interim superintendent since Oct. 1.

PPS says the search for a permanent superintendent yielded 29 applicants from 13 states, and an applicant from another country

