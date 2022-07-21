Wayne Walters named new superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools

UPDATE 2:30 P.M.: At a press conference on Thursday, Pittsburgh Public Schools named Wayne Walters its new superintendent.

Walters served as interim superintendent since October 1, 2021. PPS says the search for a permanent superintendent yielded 29 applicants from 13 states, and an applicant from another country.

“I remain unapologetically student-centered, committed, and passionate about our students,

--------------------------

Pittsburgh Public Schools will introduce the district's next permanent superintendent this afternoon at 2:30 at the board of education building in Oakland.

The district has been without a permanent superintendent since the resignation of Anthony Hamlet in September of 2021.

Wayne Walters has served as interim superintendent since Oct. 1.

PPS says the search for a permanent superintendent yielded 29 applicants from 13 states, and an applicant from another country

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates. You can download the Audacy App here .