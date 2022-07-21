Steph Curry roasts Celtics, Grant Williams at ESPYs

While you were busy not watching the ESPY’s like everyone else, Stephen Curry was taking it to the Celtics again.

Apparently, Kevin Hart wanted Curry to introduce himself at the award show as the Celtics’ daddy. He didn’t say that during the actual recording of the event, but he did say it during a separate recording for the ESPYs — which also featured the fakest laugh ever caught on camera.

But that wasn’t all the fun Curry had at the Celtics’ expense. Grant Williams was in attendance after recently saying the Warriors weren’t the “better team” but instead the “more disciplined team” in this year’s NBA Finals. Curry had already clapped back subtly on Instagram, but he took it a step further at the ESPYs:

Maybe it’s because that dig wasn’t followed by an uncomfortable, fake laugh, but Curry got Williams pretty good there.