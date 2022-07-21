ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Steph Curry roasts Celtics, Grant Williams at ESPYs

By Writers
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229pIZ_0gna0paw00

While you were busy not watching the ESPY’s like everyone else, Stephen Curry was taking it to the Celtics again.

Apparently, Kevin Hart wanted Curry to introduce himself at the award show as the Celtics’ daddy. He didn’t say that during the actual recording of the event, but he did say it during a separate recording for the ESPYs — which also featured the fakest laugh ever caught on camera.

But that wasn’t all the fun Curry had at the Celtics’ expense. Grant Williams was in attendance after recently saying the Warriors weren’t the “better team” but instead the “more disciplined team” in this year’s NBA Finals. Curry had already clapped back subtly on Instagram, but he took it a step further at the ESPYs:

Maybe it’s because that dig wasn’t followed by an uncomfortable, fake laugh, but Curry got Williams pretty good there.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Malik Monk Believes LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Out

After the 2021-22 season ended, it was clear that the Russell Westbrook trade did not work out in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers. While all the turmoil and failure can’t be attributed solely to Westbrook, the point guard has his fair share of the blame to take after his first year in Los Angeles went up in flames. Westbrook’s poor shooting, decision-making and unwillingness to adapt hurt the Lakers on the floor and he didn’t help himself in his exit interview when he failed to take any accountability for the team’s poor season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown blockbuster trade offer for Kevin Durant gets counteroffer from Nets

The Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, and even the Golden State Warriors have all been linked to Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Suns matching the Deandre Ayton offer sheet likely takes them out of the conversation. The Lakers aren’t expected to land Durant, and neither are the Dubs. Although […] The post Celtics’ Jaylen Brown blockbuster trade offer for Kevin Durant gets counteroffer from Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Dell Curry
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Ayesha Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Clutchpoints
WEEI Sports Radio

Boston is Mac Jones’ town to take over

The Bruins and Celtics had their shots at the postseason and being the center of Boston sports, the latter going on a tantalizing run that teased us all with another possible title. But that ran out of gas when Jayson Tatum proved his game wasn’t game enough for the biggest games of his career going head to head with Steph Curry.
BOSTON, MA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy