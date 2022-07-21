Backup clear after crash on I-95 in downtown Richmond

Photo: 511Virginia

UPDATE: According to 511Virginia, the backup has cleared.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 North near the Diamond is causing significant backups and delays in Richmond between the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit and the Interstate 64 interchange.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 78.5, just after the Arthur Ashe Boulevard off-ramp. The northbound right lane and right shoulder are currently closed. 511Virginia shows the backup extends nearly three miles.

Drivers in downtown Richmond are asked to avoid I-95 North and to expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.