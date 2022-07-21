ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Remembrance Run in Anniston

 5 days ago

July 21, 2022

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, July 30th, 2022 from 7:30 am to 8:45 am the Remembrance run will be held by t the organizers of the  Woodstock 5K (Anniston, AL) at the Anniston High School. This is a free fun run for all ages and speeds. The course is the Woodstock 5k. This run is for those that have been lost, but haven’t been forgotten. Come out and share this event  the Saturday before Woodstock 5K. Park at Anniston High School and walk back a block to the start line.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

