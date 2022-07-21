Rare kidney disease sends Pennsylvania man on a cross country journey, with a stop in Minnesota

Photo credit Will Kleemeier

Thousands of miles separate Seaside, Oregon from Ocean City, New Jersey and Will Kleemeier plans on seeing as many of those miles as he possibly can.

Kleemeier, a New Hope, PA native, departed Seaside on June 17 for a bicycle journey across the United States that he hopes will raise awareness and funds for Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD), a rare, potentially life-threatening genetic condition impacting Kleemeier and several of his family members.

"While I'm still healthy enough and before I need to go on dialysis or need a transplant, I'm riding across the country to just let people know there is a hidden disease like this out there," Kleemeier said.

Kleemeier was first diagnosed with PKD in 2004 at the age of 40 after his mother told him and his siblings that she also had the disease.

His mother passed away in 2007 from end-stage kidney failure.

"My cousin had two kidney transplants by the time she was in her 50s, my uncle was on dialysis for 15 years, and my aunt was on dialysis for 12 years," he said. "My mother chose not to go on dialysis."

There are two types of PKD, Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) and Autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease (ARPKD).

Kleemeier lives with ADPKD and says there's a 50/50 chance of passing it on to his children.

Currently there is no cure for PKD, which impacts over 600,000 Americans.

"Even though everyone's journey is different, that kind of gave trajectory that eventually I would need to go on dialysis, and/or have a transplant."

The decision to ride

Biking across the United States is something Kleemeier has dreamed of since he was a teenager.

His journey brought him to Seaside, Oregon in mid-June and he passed through Minnesota into Wisconsin on July 20.

"The reason I chose now is I'm still healthy enough to do it and my oldest son Patrick just graduate from high school," he said. "He's actually driving the support vehicle for me. Since I do have the disease, he checks in on me to make sure I am looking okay and can continue to ride, especially on the hot days we've been experiencing."

Biking across the United States is no easy feat for anyone, especially Kleemeier who fees the impacts of PKD on a daily basis.

The disease causes cysts to grow on his kidneys, both of which are the size of footballs, according to Kleemeier.

"I always have flank pain, I've back pain, and if I bend over, my kidneys push into my diaphragm and it makes it difficult for me to breath," he said. "It takes awhile for me to find a comfortable position sleeping. The other thing is that since my kidneys are so large, I can't pick-up heavy items because I might be prone to getting a hernia."

Kleemeier shares his daily ride log online, and it's quite impressive.

On day eight, he rode 57.2 miles from Dayton, Washington to Lewiston, Idaho climbing 3,127 feet. His journey has taken him through mountains where he's face strong headwinds.

His ride through North Dakota brought some windy days with 25 MPH winds and 40 MPH gusts.

Back in Minnesota

Fergus Falls, Minnesota marked the halfway point in Kleemeier's journey.

The state isn't foreign territory for him. In fact, he and his wife lived in Minnesota when they were first married in the mid-90s.

"I had forgotten how wonderful the summers are in Minnesota," he said. "Just riding past the lakes on the wonderful Minnesota trails, that was fantastic."

People will stop and talk with Kleemeier throughout his ride and that's partly due to the custom biking outfit that he wears featuring a large kidney on the front and back.

"That actually draws quite a bit of attention. People will stop me at restaurants and we'll speak all the time. I'm carrying wristbands with me that say 'Willpower' which is a little play on my name. I think I've opened a lot of discussions on the way."

The Finish Line

Kleemeier's expect to arrive in Ocean City, New Jersey on August 11 where he will dip his bike tires into the ocean. A celebration is planned for the following day where he will be reunited with his family and friends.

"It will be fantastic because it will be confirmation that I was able to do this both physically and mentally," he said. "My family and friends will be there to witness it. That will be just fantastic to be reunited with them."

He does NOT plan on turning around on his bike to ride back.

"I think I might park the bike for a week, at least," he said with a laugh.

Will Kleemeier's journey across the United States is focused on raising PKD awareness as well as funds for the PKD Foundation. You can follow his journey via social media on Facebook or Instagram.