ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

5000 customers without power in Randolph County after tree catches on fire

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QezMM_0gnZzfxL00

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A maor power outage is affecting parts of Randolph County Thursday morning.

The Duke Energy outage website is reporting over 5000 outages in the areas of Level Cross, Randleman and Sophia in Randolph County. The initial map showed 7000 customers without power, but that number seems to have been trimmed back.

According to Randolph County dispatch, there was a fire involving a tree that fell on a power line.

This is all happening on the north side of the county, towards the Guilford County Line.

Duke Energy is estimating 11 a.m. for restoration time.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Randleman, NC
Randolph County, NC
Business
County
Randolph County, NC
Randolph County, NC
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Power Line#Tree#Level Cross#The Guilford County Line
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy