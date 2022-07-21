ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soysage? Sharenting? Yup, They Are Among the Oxford English Dictionary’s Nearly 700 New Words.

 5 days ago
The Oxford English Dictionary now includes 200 new and revised entries from East African English. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Following a June update, the Oxford English Dictionary now includes almost 700 new words, senses, and sub-entries, including 200 new and revised entries from East African English.

Among the new entries soysage, cringe factor, sportswashing (which is certainly relevant in 2022) and sharenting. Their definitions:

Soysage: “A type of vegetarian (now typically vegan) sausage made with soy protein instead of meat.”

Cringe factor: “an element or aspect of a situation, event, etc., that causes a person to cringe with acute embarrassment or awkwardness.”

Sportswashing: “The use of sport or a sporting event to promote a positive public image for a sponsor or host (typically a government or commercial organization)…”

Sharenting: “The action or practice of sharing news, images, or videos of one’s children on social media websites.” Plus one more sense…Sharesies: “In childish or playful language: the action of sharing something with another or others. Frequently in to go (also do, play) sharesies.”

“The latest update to the OED includes over 700 new entries and senses,” according to OED senior editor Jonathan Dent. “These range alphabetically from the East African ahoi (a person or body of people given the right to cultivate a plot of land without payment) to zooarchaeological (of, relating to, or designating animal remains recovered from an archaeological site). Our new entries span more than a thousand years chronologically, from the obsolete adverb aninne (within, inside, into, first recorded in the Old English translation of Bede’s Ecclesiastical History in the early tenth century) to the early 2010s neologisms sportswash and sportswashing.”

Dent also revealed the genesis of cringe factor. “This update reveals that the phrase cringe factor was first used by the late Clive James in a review of the British television game show The Krypton Factor when it first aired in 1977,” he writes. “As a standalone noun, cringe has been used colloquially to refer to acute embarrassment or awkwardness since at least 1984, while the corresponding adjective cringe (‘it was so cringe’) is recorded from 2001.”

Head here for the full list from the OED. The dictionary publishes four updates a year and the next update will be added to the dictionary in September 2022.

InsideHook

What Is Blue Run, and Why Does Their Whiskey Sell Out in Minutes?

Blue Run Spirits is a relatively new whiskey brand that’s already made quite a splash. Even for collectors, their ryes and high-rye bourbons get snatched up rather quickly. So quickly, in fact, that you may only have minutes to get their latest release: Blue Run Golden Rye Whiskey Batch 2, which goes on sale today at 3 p.m. online and in some select domestic retailers and is expected to sell out in minutes, as the company claims.
DRINKS
InsideHook

Don McLean Debunks Long-Held Interpretation of “American Pie” Lyrics

It’s been a little over 50 years since Don McLean released his nearly-nine-minute epic “American Pie,” and the song and the musician are both subjects of a new documentary called, fittingly, The Day the Music Died. In addition to a look at McLean’s early life and the profound impact that the 1959 airplane crash that killed Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and “The Big Bopper” J.P. Richardson (and, of course, inspired the track) had on him, the documentary features the very first line-by-line deconstruction of the song’s lyrics.
MUSIC
InsideHook

Remixed Version of Pink Floyd’s “Animals,” Years in the Making, Set For Fall Release

Even by the standards of a band whose sound underwent some radical shifts over time, Pink Floyd’s Animals is an outlier. It bridges two periods in the band’s history — what I’d argue is the most popular version of their style (on Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Were Here) with the more conceptually-heavy period that closed out Roger Waters’s time in the band (The Wall and The Final Cut). But it doesn’t sound too much like either of those two moments, either.
ROCK MUSIC
InsideHook

This New Hotel on the Sunset Strip Is a Music Lover’s Paradise

Even decades after its heyday, the colorful history of the Sunset Strip continues to fascinate Angelenos. A reinvention of the previous tenant, The Grafton, Hotel Ziggy takes an emphasis on that rock and roll history and turns it up to 11. With a generous nod to the influence of David Bowie — aka Ziggy Stardust, the hotel’s namesake — the property positions itself as a rebel that pays homage to the neighborhood’s lost age.
LIFESTYLE
InsideHook

Americans Are Leaving No Vacation Time Unused in 2022

In July of 1910, The New York Times published a story called “How Long Should a Man’s Vacation Be?” In the piece, President William Howard Taft — an apparent champion of the cause — is quoted as saying that “ten days or two weeks is insufficient.” It was his belief that two to three months of annual vacation was imperative to preserving Americans’ health.
TRAVEL
InsideHook

Did a German Art Thief Lose the Painting She Stole?

On April 27, a woman walked into the Museum Huelsmann in Bielefeld, German and walked out with a 461-year-old painting. That work of art in question was Pieter Aertsen’s Portrait Of A Young Lady, which was completed in 1561. As for what the woman’s motivations were, however, law enforcement was unclear.
VISUAL ART
InsideHook

