The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Chancellor’s Leadership Corps (CLC) will hold their annual peer mentor retreat on July 26. Program coordinators have decided to take the peer mentor retreat in a different direction from 2021’s at the 4H center in Little Rock. Whereas that event was more geared towards team-building exercises and fun activities, this one will focus more deeply on student reflection, brainstorming new ideas for the program, and learning how to be more effective, responsible leaders.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO