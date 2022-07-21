ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blood Battle continues today in Wichita Falls and Seymour

By Sara Tomarelli
 5 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The competition between Team Franklinville and Team Sporter is still going strong as the Blood Battle continues Thursday afternoon at two different locations in Texoma!

The Blood Battle is a contest between Morning Anchors Jaron Spor and Carney Porter and Evening Anchors Darrell Franklin and Lauren Linville to see which team can rally the most blood donors for the Texas Blood Institute by July 28, 2022.

TBI officials said blood supplies have been critically low since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and donors are needed now more than ever to ensure there’s a sufficient supply of blood on hand for those who may need it.

RELATED: List of all donation locations during Blood Battle

Today, you can head on over to First National Bank of Wichita Falls between 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. or Seymour ISD Auditorium between 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. to donate.

When you arrive to donate, make sure to tell the TBI representative gathering your information which team you’re donating for between the Morning Team and the Evening Team.

For details on how you can donate to the Texas Blood Institute, visit their Facebook page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

