ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Kennedy Center Honors: George Clooney, Gladys Knight among 2022 recipients

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOMVL_0gnZxEOG00

July 21 (UPI) -- George Clooney, Gladys Knight and other performers will receive Kennedy Center Honors in 2022.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced five new honorees in a press release Thursday.

Clooney, an actor and filmmaker; Knight, a legendary soul, gospel, R&B and pop singer; contemporary Christian and pop singer Amy Grant; composer, conductor and educator Tania León; and Irish rock band U2 will be recognized this year.

Recipients are chosen for their contributions to American culture through the performing arts, including music, dance, theater, opera, film and television.

"The Honors is often referred to by past recipients as the pinnacle of awards because it recognizes not just one performance, album or film, but esteems an artist's cumulative body of work and influence over many decades," Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter said in a statement.

"This level of distinction is important. Through this holistic viewpoint, each year's Honorees add another layer to the complex and inspiring collage of artists that together tell the story of our collective contribution to global culture."

Dune+Dusted will executive produce the ceremony Dec. 4 at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington.

The event will air later as a prime-time special on CBS and will be streamed on Paramount+.

Honorees typically attend a reception at the White House ahead of the ceremony, and an event the night prior hosted by the secretary of state.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tania León
Person
Amy Grant
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
George Clooney
Person
Gladys Knight
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
404K+
Followers
61K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy