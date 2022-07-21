Kennedy Center Honors: George Clooney, Gladys Knight among 2022 recipients

July 21 (UPI) -- George Clooney, Gladys Knight and other performers will receive Kennedy Center Honors in 2022.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced five new honorees in a press release Thursday.

Clooney, an actor and filmmaker; Knight, a legendary soul, gospel, R&B and pop singer; contemporary Christian and pop singer Amy Grant; composer, conductor and educator Tania León; and Irish rock band U2 will be recognized this year.

Recipients are chosen for their contributions to American culture through the performing arts, including music, dance, theater, opera, film and television.

"The Honors is often referred to by past recipients as the pinnacle of awards because it recognizes not just one performance, album or film, but esteems an artist's cumulative body of work and influence over many decades," Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter said in a statement.

"This level of distinction is important. Through this holistic viewpoint, each year's Honorees add another layer to the complex and inspiring collage of artists that together tell the story of our collective contribution to global culture."

Dune+Dusted will executive produce the ceremony Dec. 4 at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington.

The event will air later as a prime-time special on CBS and will be streamed on Paramount+.

Honorees typically attend a reception at the White House ahead of the ceremony, and an event the night prior hosted by the secretary of state.