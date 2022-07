LIFE IN SERGEANT BLUFF IS GETTING BACK TO NORMAL TODAY AFTER THOUSANDS OF BIKE RIDERS PEDALLED OUT OF TOWN SUNDAY MORNING ON THE START OF THEIR WEEK LONG RIDE ACROSS IOWA. ERIN EDLUND OF THE CITY’S RAGBRAI COMMITTEE SAYS THE CITY STREETS WERE LINED WITH RESIDENTS SUNDAY MORNING TO WISH THE RIDERS WELL ON THE FIRST DAY OF THE REGISTERS ANNUAL GREAT BIKE RIDE:

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO