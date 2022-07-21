ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia 'heartbeat' abortion law takes immediate effect; Athens leaders and organizations react

By Stephanie Allen, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 5 days ago

The Athens-Clarke community reacted on Wednesday following 11th Circuit Court of Appeals vacating an injunction on Georgia's 2019 abortion ban, letting that law take immediate effect. Some are taking steps to protect those seeking an abortion as best they can.

Following the court’s decision, abortions after the six-week mark are now banned in Georgia. The decision comes nearly a month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving the legality of abortions up to individual states.

    Athens-Clarke County Government and Commission

    The Athens-Clarke commission is set to vote on Aug. 2 for a resolution to protect reproductive freedom and abortion access in Athens. This resolution has not yet been voted on by the commission, and as such, it is not representative of individual commission members.

    This resolution would oppose the use of any public funds to record and or investigate reports of abortion care and would commit to ensuring that abortion care is included in any health insurance coverages made available to the local government’s employees.

    Mayor Kelly Girtz

    The Athens mayor called the opinion from the 11th Circuit “expected.”

    “It is disappointing, but expected in the wake of the Dobbs decision," he said. "I hope the Biden administration makes every effort to maintain the nationwide availability of approved medication, such as the morning-after pill and mifepristone/misoprostol.”

    District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez

    The District Attorney for the Athens’ area had previously announced that she would not prosecute women seeking reproductive health care. After the SCOTUS decision that overturned Roe v. Wade was first announced, Gonzalez declared that not only would she not prosecute women, but she would not prosecute doctors providing those women with care.

    Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement

    "The Heartbeat law is now legal and AADM is encouraging all women across racial lines and political lines to rise up and take action. The reversal of Roe vs Wade, a law that has been in place for 50 years, is a clear sign that we're headed in the wrong direction. Our Human Rights are under attack, and we can't let them silence us. We urge community members to write, call, or email their local-state representative and vote for new leadership. We must fight to protect our human right to choose."

    Athens Area Democratic Socialists of America

    The Athens DSA has been a key organization in the arrangement of abortion rallies and gatherings after the SCOTUS leak and subsequent decision to overturn Roe.

    “We knew this was coming. Don’t let it stop you. Organize. The oppressive minority rule that is concentrating wealth and power can be stopped if we recognize our power. We keep us free, we keep us safe. Talk to your coworkers, talk to your neighbors, invest in mutual aid and organized labor. We have the power, people power," the organization posted on Facebook.

    Athens Pride & Queer Collective

    ​​“The 11th circuit ruling once again serves as a reminder of the work we have left to do to ensure access to reproductive healthcare remains a reality of those seeking it here in Georgia and around our country," noted the group in a statement. "APQC remains committed to the advancement of equity in healthcare and will continue to rise in opposition to any effort to restrict access to abortion for Queer persons and our allies.”

    Mokah-Jasmine Johnson

    Mokah-Jasmine Johnson is currently running for the Georgia House District 120 seat to represent Athens. Johnson is the Democratic nominee, to face off against current Athens representative Houston Gaines.

    "Today's decision by the federal court of appeals to uphold Georgia's Heartbeat bill (HB 481) only further endangers women throughout this state," she said. "By criminalizing abortions after (six) weeks, HB 481 criminalizes a woman's right to freely choose how to plan for her life. My opponent was a key architect of HB 481, which is why I need voters to support me to replace him as our representative of HD 120 in order to protect reproductive freedom."

    The Athens Banner-Herald requested a comment from Gaines but hasn't received a response.

    Governor Brian Kemp

    An Athens native, Gov. Brian Kemp praised the decision from the 11th Circuit.

    “Since taking office in 2019, our family has committed to serving Georgia in a way that cherishes and values each and every human being, and today’s decision by the 11th Circuit affirms our promise to protect life at all stages," he noted in a news release.

    “We are overjoyed that the court has paved the way for the implementation of Georgia’s LIFE Act, and as mothers navigate pregnancy, birth, parenthood, or alternative options to parenthood – like adoption – Georgia’s public, private, and nonprofit sectors stand ready to provide the resources they need to be safe, healthy, and informed.”

    Commissioner Mariah Parker

    The Athens commissioner has previously been a featured speaker at past pro-abortion rallies, where they have continually voiced their condemnation for the overturn of Roe.

    "Sixty percent of people who have abortions have children they already struggle to support," she said. "This makes sense in a state like Georgia; we lead the nation in infant and child mortality and our leaders refuse to fully fund child care and public schools, guarantee living wages, and otherwise support children and parents. Their delight at today's ruling is further evidence that our current representatives do not care about families."

    The story will be updated as more respond to the court decision.

    This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia 'heartbeat' abortion law takes immediate effect; Athens leaders and organizations react

    Comments / 8

    Dees
    5d ago

    In other words murder is okay after 6 weeks when we all know there is a heartbeat! Murder is murder anyway you look at it! Unless there is a complication during pregnancy which can death to the mother or child abortions should be allowed. If you do not want a pregnancy then use protection, clear and simple

    Reply(4)
    13
