Construction on I-41/US 45 has been postponed due to weather for the second week in a row

Inclement weather has pushed back construction on I-41/U.S. Highway 45 for the second week in a row. More details on when it could be rescheduled are expected to be released some time next week.

I-41/U.S. Highway 45 was set to be closed between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh this weekend, from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The full closure will enable the placement of new Union Pacific Railroad bridge beams, as well as additional work on the Zoo Interchange North Leg project, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.

When construction does start traffic delays are expected, and the DOT encourages motorists to consider alternate routes during the closure. The DOT also said to expect increased traffic on Mayfair Road, Watertown Plank Road, 124th Street, Burleigh Street and other roadways near the alternate routes.

