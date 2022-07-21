ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Murder conviction, life sentence for New Bedford murder upheld by Supreme Judicial Court

By Frank Mulligan, Standard-Times
 5 days ago
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court upheld Wareham resident Darius Gamboa’s first-degree murder conviction and life sentence without possibility of parole for the killing of a 31-year-old New Bedford man in 2012 in an opinion published Wednesday.

Gamboa had been convicted of shooting Julio Barbosa to death outside a 7-Eleven convenience store at Cove Road and Rodney French Boulevard in New Bedford on July 6, 2012 following a jury trial before Judge Renee Dupuis in April 2016.

Darius Gamboa was convicted of shooting Barbosa once in the back and killing him, while working in concert with his father, Ryan Gamboa of New Bedford. According to prosecutors, Ryan Gamboa, armed with a knife, chased Barbosa through the convenience store's parking lot and Darius Gamboa, who was waiting outside the store, shot and killed him.

In addition to first-degree murder, jurors also found Darius Gamboa guilty of carrying an illegal firearm, carrying a loaded illegal firearm and two counts of intimidating a witness.

It had been unsuccessfully argued in Darius Gamboa’s appeal before the SJC that the judge improperly denied his motion for a mistrial, improperly permitted the state to introduce testimony relating to polygraph evidence, and improperly denied the defendant's request for a manslaughter instruction to the jury.

Ryan Gambo, 42 at the time, was acquitted of murder following a separate trial in May 2016, but was convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon and sentenced to 4 1/2 to 5 years in state prison.

