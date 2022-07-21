ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DPD officer seriously injured in motorcycle crash on I-25

By Dara Bitler
 5 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a crash involving an officer on Interstate 25 on Thursday morning.

The crash was reported before 6 a.m. near I-25 and 23rd Avenue.

A DPD officer riding a motorcycle crashed. No other vehicles were involved.

The officer was taken to the hospital in serious condition. DPD said the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

