DPD officer seriously injured in motorcycle crash on I-25
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a crash involving an officer on Interstate 25 on Thursday morning.
The crash was reported before 6 a.m. near I-25 and 23rd Avenue.
A DPD officer riding a motorcycle crashed. No other vehicles were involved.
The officer was taken to the hospital in serious condition. DPD said the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
