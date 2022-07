BEATRICE - The Beatrice Medical Center building on W. Court St. is for sale. "All of the people who are part of the building corporation except for one have retired," Dr. Robert McLellan said. "So we no longer work at either the medical building or dentist building. The medical building is still being used by the hospital, but on June 1 of next year they'll be transferring out to the new clinical building at the hospital."

BEATRICE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO