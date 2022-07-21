ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Help with water bill

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents with past due water bills may be eligible for payment assistance through Ross...

Chillicothe Now Able to Start Sewer Repair at Water and Watt

Thanks to some bending of the rules, the city is finally able to get going on the Water Street sinkhole and sewer line. Kevin Coleman was at last night's Chillicothe Council. Council had waived the formal bidding process June 27th, which allowed bids to start coming in now to repair the break in the sewer main at Water and Watt streets.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Benestar Brands announces expansion in Scioto County

MINFORD — Benestar Brands, an international food producer and the world’s leading producer of pork snacks, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and Scioto County Economic Development, today announced an investment of $2.5 million to expand their current operations in Scioto County. The new manufacturing and distribution facility will be located in the SOAR Business Park, adjacent to the Greater Portsmouth Regional Airport, in Minford, Ohio. The expansion is being supported by a tax credit from the Ohio Department of Development and a $100,000 JobsOhio Grant.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Adena Raises Minimum Wage to 15 an Hour

CHILLICOTHE, OH (July 25, 2022) – Adena Heath System announced today an investment in its caregiver wages, beginning in September with full implementation by the end of 2022, that includes raising it minimum wage to $15 per hour. “We understand that our caregivers are our most valuable asset and...
ADENA, OH
Hidden C.S. pieces found

Most attics have long-forgotten items hidden away and AEP Ohio’s service center in Hillsboro is no different. On a rainy day earlier this year, some of the shop’s lineworkers were showing new employees around the 170-year-old building. When they made their way to the attic they noticed a hole in the ceiling leading to a crawl space where they soon discovered a trove of rare artifacts.
HILLSBORO, OH
New Business: New Retail Location by Walmart in Circleville

Circleville – Recently stakes have gone up and groundwork is getting prepared on a 7,000 sq foot outlet in front of Walmart on South Court Street. According to sources, the lot will be a total of 9,000 sq feet of retail space available to lease. The initial plans call for two buildings one with a drive-thru and one that would be a multi-tenant building. A total of 78 parking spaces for customers is in the plan.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Community mourns the sudden passing of Chillicothe business owner

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A vigil is scheduled to take place in Yoctangee Park after the sudden passing of Frank Simmons, known by the community as “Scoon”. Simmons was the owner and operator of a local sports bar called the Locker Room on Eastern Avenue in Chillicothe. Organizers...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Confederate flag at the heart of controversy in Georgetown

Georgetown Town Council members are expected to take a controversial vote Monday night – with a Confederate flag at the heart of the controversy. The Georgetown Historical Society is requesting $24,000 from the town’s Georgetown Recreation, Education, and Arts Trust Fund for repairs and other maintenance work at the Marvel Museum.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Bird scooters could be coming to Portsmouth, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) – Sharable scooters could soon be seen on the streets of Portsmouth. Portsmouth City Council Monday will vote on whether or not to enter into an operating agreement with a company called Bird Rides, out of West Hollywood, California, to provide the service. The agreement, which...
Ohio’s largest city plans no mask mandate as COVID-19 cases increase

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s largest city is not considering another mask mandate despite recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a growing number of COVID-19 cases. The city of Columbus has issued a mask advisory, urging masks indoors and in crowded places, despite...
OHIO STATE
Columbus issues indoor mask advisory as COVID cases rise

The Columbus Department of Public Health issued an indoor face mask advisory for public places on Friday morning following an increase in COVID-19 cases. Public health officials are advising masks should be worn indoors and in crowded areas regardless of vaccination status. The advisory however does not require that masks be worn indoors and Columbus Public Health said there are no plans for a mask mandate at this time.
COLUMBUS, OH
Pool rental app gains popularity in Ohio

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Your swimming pool could earn you cash. Or, if you want to cool off with your own private pool experience, there’s a way to rent by the hour. Think of it as a short-term rental app for backyard pools. “When I told my dad I'm...
WORTHINGTON, OH
Homeowner kills intruder in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A man is dead after deputies say a homeowner shot and killed him during a home invasion. According to initial reports from law enforcement, a man gained entry into a house in the 1000 block of Thrailkill Road just before midnight on Sunday. The 9-1-1...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Power almost fully restored in central Ohio after Saturday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands in Ohio remain without power after strong thunderstorms moved through the area Saturday afternoon. As of 6:30 a.m., AEP Ohio is reporting 7,916 total outages across Ohio, including just under 1,000 in Franklin County. For the latest forecast, click here. To track power outages in central Ohio, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH

