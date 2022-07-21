Help with water bill

Circleville – Recently stakes have gone up and groundwork is getting prepared on a 7,000 sq foot outlet in front of Walmart on South Court Street. According to sources, the lot will be a total of 9,000 sq feet of retail space available to lease. The initial plans call for two buildings one with a drive-thru and one that would be a multi-tenant building. A total of 78 parking spaces for customers is in the plan.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO