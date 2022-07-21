ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

Biden says he has cancer thanks to oil industry, White House rushes to clarify

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r0QAw_0gnZumk700

SOMERSET, Mass. (WTVO) — President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he has cancer thanks to the oil industry, forcing the White House to clarify that he was referring to skin cancer treatment he received prior to taking office.

Biden was speaking on climate change at a former coal power plant in Somerset, Massachusetts, when he made the statement. Biden began speaking about the harm caused by emissions from oil refineries and “that’s why I and so many damn other people I grew up with have cancer.”

Biden grew up in Claymont, Delaware.

Twitter users seized on the statement with shock.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates shared a report by Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, from 2020 that said “It is well-established that President Biden did spend a good deal of time in the sun in his youth. He has had several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery before he started his presidency.”

Biden was speaking Wednesday at the former coal plant to announce new executive actions to tackle climate change, but stopped short of declaring a formal climate emergency.

Executive actions announced Wednesday will bolster the domestic offshore wind industry in the Gulf of Mexico and Southeast, as well as spend $2.3 billion to help communities cope with soaring temperatures through programs administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies.

Biden’s job approval continues to slip to a new low of 33% according to a recent poll by The New York Times, which also found nearly two-thirds of Democrats prefer someone else to run in 2024, mentioning issues like “age” and “job performance” as the most important factors that should disqualify Biden from running for re-election.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Somerset, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Somerset, MA
Government
Somerset, MA
Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy