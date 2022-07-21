ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

76ers plan $1.3 billion project for new arena by 2031-2032 season

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand speaks at the podium about their plans to build a new arena. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are planning to build a new home with the idea of moving in at the start of the next decade.

The team is creating a new development company that will lead the $1.3 billion project and construct the privately-funded arena in the city's downtown. The Sixers plan to move into the new location for the 2031-2032 season, after the lease expires on their current home -- Wells Fargo Center.

"We know the best thing, we believe, for the city, for our fans and for our organization, is to be downtown in a state-of-the-art facility that's going to be privately funded by our ownership team," Sixers president Tad Brown said, per ESPN. "And that's going to create a brand-new environment, a whole new environment, that's going to also really give a great economic boost in a development boost to a part of town that really needs it. ... We think it's a win-win for the city and for our organization. ... It's going to be a lot of fun. It's a great day."

Co-owners David Blitzer and Josh Harris bought the franchise from Comcast in 2011 and have had designs on building their own arena in the "City of Brotherly Love" for many years, including an attempt to build one at Penn's Landing, on the East side of the city along the Delaware River. The plan ultimately fell through two years ago when the city chose to go with a different development plan.

Blitzer and Harris then teamed up with lifelong 76ers fan, season-ticket holder of over 20 years and real estate developer David Adelman, to form a partnership to deliver a new arena. Adelman will be the chairman of a new company, 76 DevCorp, that he, Harris and Blitzer are creating.

"Honestly, when Penn's Landing happened, yeah, I think one of the shortcomings was they realized that there was no Philadelphia person running the process," Adelman said. ""And no disrespect to New York or anywhere else, but like, you need local, right?"

Yardbarker

Browns reportedly 'did their homework' on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Depending on the latest report on the subject, the Cleveland Browns allegedly expect to be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson from anywhere between half and all of the upcoming NFL season as Watson and company await to learn if he'll be suspended over no fewer than two-dozen allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Popculture

NFL Legend Drew Brees Becomes Owner of Pro Sports Team

Drew Brees is now an owner of a pro sports team. The former NFL quarterback announced he is a co-owner of the Mad Drops Pickleball Club of Major League Pickleball. The team is based in Austin, Texans, and Brees purchased the team with entrepreneur Andrew Dodge; Los Angeles Lakers part-owner Jim Buss; real estate mogul, star of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing New York and Founder and CEO of Serhant, Ryan Serhant and consumer venture capital firm Good Alpha Industries.
NFL
