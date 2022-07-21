Burger sentenced to prison in assault case

Matthew Burger, 39, of Colon, will serve 57 months to 10 years in prison for an assault of of his girlfriend in Colon on Feb. 11.

Burger has a history of cases before St. Joseph County Circuit Court Judge Paul Stutesman. The judge told Burger, "Your comment that despite many times of having been arrested, put on probation you never were completely honest, never admitting what was going on, because you enjoy getting high," addicted to meth.

Burger pleaded guilty to felonious assault by strangulation and domestic violence in a plea bargain after he was charged with assault with intent to murder his girlfriend after a meth-fueled confrontation.

Burger was in a nine-year relationship with the woman and her children after her husband died. That day he took the two children and drove by her work to see if she was there. His vehicle broke down, so she drove them back home while arguing.

Burger told the children to go back inside the home on South Blackstone Avenue, but the couple stayed in the vehicle where the assault occurred.

Assistant prosecutor Jason Robare said Burger threatened to kill her.

The woman has trouble remembering what happened after he struck her with his elbow.

"She had never been hit that hard before. She recalled being hit in her head and being thrown back in the back of the car. He then put his hand over her face, squeezing her nose and trying to smother her," Robare said.

He said Burger "Then put both hands around her neck in an attempt to choke her" while on top of her in the car.

Burger eventually let her go. She went inside. Burger broke a back door window and said he would kill their dogs. The woman told him to take her car and leave.

She got her two children out the front door, and ran next door, where she called the police.

Defense attorney Timothy George said Burger had a methamphetamine addiction that began at age 12. After five months in jail, "I think he's starting to see his brain chemistry starting to change a little bit. He said that this is without a doubt the longest period of sobriety that he's had since he started methamphetamine."

Burger told Stutesman, "Before I did what I did on Feb. 11, 2022, I was a despicable person. I floated through life. And I had no purpose, nor was I proud of who I was. But a loving grace. I'm sitting here right now. Bear with me; all my values in life have changed."

Stuteseman told Burger, "You are lucky that nobody died that night. Extremely lucky that they dropped the habitual offender charges, or you would be facing life in prison."