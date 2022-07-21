Randleman's Brooks Brannon signs with MLB's Boston Red Sox
Randleman baseball's Brooks Brannon has signed with the Boston Red Sox after his ninth-round selection in the MLB Draft on Monday.
Brannon told HighSchoolOT's Kyle Morton on Tuesday: "Leading up to the draft, if I could have picked any team it would have been the Red Sox. They did the best as far as establishing a relationship."
Randleman's hard-hitting catcher set a state record for RBIs (91) this past season, and he tied his father Paul's state home run record with 20 as the Tigers won their second straight NCHSAA 2A championship.
