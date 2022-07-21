ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randleman, NC

Randleman's Brooks Brannon signs with MLB's Boston Red Sox

By Monica Holland, The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PfFna_0gnZu4BW00

Randleman baseball's Brooks Brannon has signed with the Boston Red Sox after his ninth-round selection in the MLB Draft on Monday.

Brannon told HighSchoolOT's Kyle Morton on Tuesday: "Leading up to the draft, if I could have picked any team it would have been the Red Sox. They did the best as far as establishing a relationship."

Randleman baseball's Brooks Brannon, a UNC commit, selected by Boston Red Sox in MLB Draft

Former MLB players, college award winners, Hall of Fame coaches helped build Randleman baseball legacy

Brooks Brannon ties his father's home runs record in Randleman's state semifinal win

Randleman's hard-hitting catcher set a state record for RBIs (91) this past season, and he tied his father Paul's state home run record with 20 as the Tigers won their second straight NCHSAA 2A championship.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
City
Randleman, NC
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Randleman, NC
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Morton
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Courier-Tribune

The Courier-Tribune

786
Followers
182
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Asheboro, NC from The Courier-Tribune.

 http://courier-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy