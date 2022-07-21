ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, MN

2 bodies 'deceased for some time' found in Burnsville apartment

By BringMeTheNews
 5 days ago
Police are investigating after two bodies were found in a Burnsville apartment Tuesday.

Officers with the Burnsville Police Department were called to do a welfare check at an apartment Tuesday afternoon. After entering the locked unit, officers found two dead — one man and one woman.

The bodies appeared to have been “deceased for some time,” according to the department.

Police have not said where the apartment is located, but MN Crime on Twitter reported it was near Parkview Lane and County Road 11.

There was no evidence of criminal activity or foul play at the scene, police say. The identities of the victims and cause of death has not been released.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Rick with a P
5d ago

The smell after a couple of days should have alerted the neighbors

