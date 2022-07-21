ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee County, MI

Lakeside Club accepting grant applications

By Michelle Graves
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MANISTEE — The Lakeside Club hosted its Tour of Homes...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeside, MI
Manistee County, MI
Society
Manistee County, MI
Government
County
Manistee County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Manistee, MI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
806
Followers
1K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy