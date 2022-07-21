Report: Memphis Depay's Return To Manchester United Has Always Been Of Interest

Memphis Depay is said to be possibly on his way out of Barcelona this summer as the Spanish clubs could look to move him on for around £18million with a new report suggesting that a return to Manchester United has always been of interest.

Depay has already played at United and failed to hit the heights he was destined for however, he was still a young player and had moved from PSV to United.

Depay hadn't totally found himself as a player and quite frankly didn't understand his true qualities and what abilities he possessed.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

However Depay is now very much a player who has found his ability and has a better understand of the Elite game in Europe.

Having left United for Lyon, Depay made a great impression in the French top flight before then moving to Barcelona where he currently plays.

However, Depay is possibly set to be moved on by Barcelona who are looking to raise funds to sign new players.

A new report from a well known Spanish outlet, Gerard Romero has stated that there has always been an interest for Depay to return to United, he said;

"Memphis Depay returning to Manchester United has always been of interest."

