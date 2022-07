Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN reported Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed for Jones, who provides insurance for quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers should Chris Godwin be unable to return in a timely fashion from a torn ACL. Godwin sustained the injury in Week 15 of last season.

TAMPA, FL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO