49ers Give Jimmy Garoppolo's Agents Permission To Seek Trade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Bears veteran defensive lynchpins Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn both reported to training camp on Tuesday, but it remains unclear if they'll actually participate once practices begin Wednesday.Smith, who is entering the last year of his rookie contract, is not expected to practice until he gets a new long term deal. General manager Ryan Poles wouldn't get into any details about contract negotiations, but did say nothing has changed about how he feels about Smith as a player and what he can bring to this team."My feelings for Roquan don't change at all. And that won't change....