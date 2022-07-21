ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers Give Jimmy Garoppolo's Agents Permission To Seek Trade

The San Francisco 49ers have officially given Jimmy Garoppolo's agents permission to seek a...

Daily Mail

Tom Brady gets a new weapon as Tampa Bay Bucs 'add former All-Pro Julio Jones on a one-year deal'... with Chris Godwin in a race against time to be ready for season start after torn ACL

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN reported Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed for Jones, who provides insurance for quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers should Chris Godwin be unable to return in a timely fashion from a torn ACL. Godwin sustained the injury in Week 15 of last season.
CBS Chicago

Bears launch training camp with emphasis on competition, continued development of QB Justin Fields

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Bears veteran defensive lynchpins Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn both reported to training camp on Tuesday, but it remains unclear if they'll actually participate once practices begin Wednesday.Smith, who is entering the last year of his rookie contract, is not expected to practice until he gets a new long term deal. General manager Ryan Poles wouldn't get into any details about contract negotiations, but did say nothing has changed about how he feels about Smith as a player and what he can bring to this team."My feelings for Roquan don't change at all. And that won't change....
