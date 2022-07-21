Deputies: Woman stabs husband in Middleville

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a woman was arrested for stabbing her husband in Middleville.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said the stabbing happened shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday in at a house in the village of Middleville.

The victim, a 49-year-old man, was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The suspect, a 44-year-old woman, was arrested and taken to the Barry County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Their names were not released.

It’s unknown what led to the stabbing.