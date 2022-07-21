ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies: Woman stabs husband in Middleville

By Michael Oszust
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago
MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a woman was arrested for stabbing her husband in Middleville.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said the stabbing happened shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday in at a house in the village of Middleville.

The victim, a 49-year-old man, was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The suspect, a 44-year-old woman, was arrested and taken to the Barry County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Their names were not released.

It’s unknown what led to the stabbing.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

