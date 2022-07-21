ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MS

Man dies after shooting on Weems Street

By Erika Bibbs
 5 days ago

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV)-One man is dead and another man is facing charges after a shooting on Weems Street.

According to Chief Otha Brown, the shooting happened Wednesday, July 20 around 6:30 p.m.

The cause of the shooting was from a domestic dispute between 24-year-old Jamiquese White and 61-year-old Joe Ringo. According to Brown, the shootout happened while the two were talking about Ringo’s daughter.

Brown said White shot Ringo multiple times.

White told police Ringo shot him in the leg during the shooting.

Ringo was pronounced dead at the scene.

White will face charges after he’s released from UMMC.

