July 21 Birthday and Anniversaries

By Bobby Burns
 5 days ago

Birthdays

July 21: Austin Eastwood, Ricky Ellis, Jeffrey Shirley, Michael Starling, Donald M. Gay, Junior Cayton, Samuel Blount

July 22: Gene Stancil, Alton Ray Cayton Jr., Alex Lambert

July 23: Sarah Lang, Laura N. Worley

July 24: Darnell Bagley, Connie Robinson, Steven Smith, Tunisha Didly

July 25: Neal Cargile, Kristopher R. Bell, Avery Scott Johnson

July 26: Ronnie Bass, Carl Blackwood, Deane Ferrell, William A. “Bill” Fisher, Estelle Hobgood, Frank Powell, Natalie J. Nuffer, Edward Earl Davis, Curtis Barnes

July 27: Ronnie Carter, Erlene Fleming, Jerri Jones, Betsy Marengo, Clarence H. Moye III, Bob Skinner, Matthew L. Smith, Scott Johnson, Joseph Taylor

Anniversaries

July 21: Josie and Mike Baker

July 23: Clara and Carl Blackwood

July 24: Christine and Beasley Everette

July 27: Dorothy and Stacey Barrett Sr.

Please send new entries and updates to standardnews@ncweeklies.com.

