ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland mayor introduces new police chief

By Danielle Cotterman
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4On29o_0gnZgLSq00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mayor of Cleveland , Justin Bibb , officially announced the appointment of Interim Police Chief Wayne Drummond as the city’s newest police chief.

During a press conference with city leaders, Chief Drummond fielded questions from reporters and spoke on many issues including his priorities as chief, the current pressures on police policy nationwide, and efforts to recruit and retain officers in the city.

“It’s no secret we have lost officers,” said Drummond.

Mayor Bibb spoke on a tentative contract with the police union that would include an 11% raise over three years. He called the move a “step in the right direction.”

“We will not solve this problem in one contract. We are being fiscally responsible for the long term pathway to have a structurally balanced budget so we can invest long term in recruiting and attracting and retaining good law enforcement officers,” said Bibb.

Drummond also noted changes in policy that allow officers to wear ball caps, as well as have tattoos and beards.

New Cleveland officers join force, but not nearly enough to end shortage: I-Team

“That’s important for officers when you look around the United States,” said Drummond.

Drummond also spoke on officer accountability. This comes as there has been a nationwide push for changes in police policy, and a recent police-involved shooting in nearby Akron where 25-year-old Jayland Walker was killed.

“We hold our officers accountable, if they are doing the wrong thing, we hold them accountable,” said Drummond. “But when officers are doing the right thing, we support them, and the vast majority of officers are doing the right thing.”

Drummond said a top priority remains to target “trigger pullers,” focus on crime hot spots in the city, and partner with the federal government to get criminals off the streets.

I-Team: CLE officer sues department, former partner

“We would like to get them into the federal system, longer sentences and so forth, so they are out of our communities even longer,” said Drummond.

Drummond has been in law enforcement for 33 years.

Previous Police Chief Calvin Williams stepped down last year following the announcement that former Mayor Frank Jackson would not seek a fifth term.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 11

Therese Marie Sollberger
5d ago

So, that’s a chunk of the Covid Relief Fund going to his salary… unbelievable!! I’ve got to get out of this city AND the country!!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Euclid councilman pleads no contest to multiple housing violations

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps pleaded no contest to numerous housing violations. The Euclid Municipal Court judge ruled the fines will be suspended if all costs are paid within 90 days. Epps neglected to take care of a duplex house he owns on Tungsten Avenue. That house...
EUCLID, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Wayne, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Police#Shooting
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Suspect shoots man 6 times at Akron store

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is looking for a suspect who was caught on surveillance video shooting another man six times. The police department released photos from the surveillance Tuesday. Police say the shooting happened on July 23 around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

56K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy