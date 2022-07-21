ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia man sentenced in fatal shooting of police officer

By AP
 5 days ago
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to the maximum 40 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a police officer who had responded to a parking complaint.

Joshua Phillips learned his fate Wednesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court in the shooting of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson.

A jury convicted Phillips last month of a second-degree murder charge.

He received an additional six-month sentence for simple possession of a controlled substance.

Those sentences will be served consecutively.

Johnson died after being shot in the neck in December 2020. According to testimony at the trial, Phillips fired six shots.

