Euclid, OH

What's On The Menu: La Roux Creole Kitchen

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 5 days ago

fox8.com

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny discovers all kinds of summer fun at Legacy Village

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) — Legacy Village has lots of summer events for guests to enjoy including food trucks, live music, farmers markets, art and more. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visited the popular Lyndhurst shopping and entertainment district to learn more. Click here to learn more about Legacy Village.
LYNDHURST, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: July 26, 2022

Global goods for your home! The Byzantine is located inside the 78th Street Studios in Cleveland. Jewelry, gold & more! Chagrin Falls Gold & Coin is located on East Washington Street in Chagrin Falls. Dr. Marc. Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health. Hott...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Wild stories from a Cleveland rock 'n roll legend -- David Spero

Cleveland native David Spero has 'stood in the wings' of the rock music world for decades and he is now sharing his stories in a new book called "A Life In The Wings My Sixty Year Love Affair with Rock and Roll: A Memoir". From cue card holder on the Upbeat music show, to a career as a pioneer FM radio DJ, to music manager and producer -- he's seen a lot! David Spero stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to share some stories with Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Grill & Chill Road Trip: Doodle’s Drive-In

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Step into an ‘oasis’ inside Tower City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Tower City has created an ‘oasis’ in the skylight concourse and invites you to step inside and relax. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton explored the green space, the different dining options and the retail shops waiting for you to visit. Click here to learn more about Tower City.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Grill & Chill Road Trip: Mootown Creamery

BEREA, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Grill & Chill Road Trip: Saucisson

CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Here's a Skyfox sneak peek of 2022 Fox 8 St Jude Dream Home

Thanks to a special birds-eye view from Skyfox, we were able to get a sneak peek at this year's Fox 8 St Jude Dream Home currently under construction in Shaker Heights. Keystate Homes is building the three bedroom, four thousand square foot home on Fairmount Boulevard. This year's Dream Home is valued at $775,000. Tune into Fox 8 News in the Morning on Wednesday August 24th to see who is the lucky winner of this beautiful home. St Jude Dream Home ticket buyers are also eligible for many other prizes including a new car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall, a spa from Litehouse Pools and Spas, a $10,000 shopping spree at NE Factory Direct and much more.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Cleveland Area

If so, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland, which all serve fantastic steaks. Located in Strongsville, this local restaurant whips up delicious steaks. Patrons love the coffee-crusted center cut strip steak, which features espresso cream sauce, and the bone-in ribeye with garlic compound butter. Each steak comes with your choice of two sides (customers strongly suggest the caramelized brussels sprouts, spinach risotto, and potato gratin). On Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, you can eat your dinner while listening to live music.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘White Noise,’ the shot-in-Cleveland movie starring Adam Driver, to open Venice Film Festival

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “White Noise” will open the 79th Venice Film Festival on Aug. 31, organizers announced Monday. Directed by Noah Baumbach and starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, the upcoming Netflix release was shot in and around Cleveland in 2021. Production wrapped in November, but there had been some uncertainty about when the film would be ready for screening. Until now.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Belle Oaks Marketplace demolition slated for end of year

Demolition of the former Richmond Town Square and Richmond Mall in Richmond Heights is projected to start by the end of the year to make way for the Belle Oaks Marketplace, according to Belle Oaks Marketplace communications manager Jeremy Kumin. The development is at Richmond and Wilson Mills roads. “The...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH

