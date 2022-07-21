What's On The Menu: La Roux Creole Kitchen

Thanks to a special birds-eye view from Skyfox, we were able to get a sneak peek at this year's Fox 8 St Jude Dream Home currently under construction in Shaker Heights. Keystate Homes is building the three bedroom, four thousand square foot home on Fairmount Boulevard. This year's Dream Home is valued at $775,000. Tune into Fox 8 News in the Morning on Wednesday August 24th to see who is the lucky winner of this beautiful home. St Jude Dream Home ticket buyers are also eligible for many other prizes including a new car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall, a spa from Litehouse Pools and Spas, a $10,000 shopping spree at NE Factory Direct and much more.

SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO