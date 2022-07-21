WalletHub: Washington is 2nd best state for teen drivers

We continue to remain under an Excessive Heat Warning until Friday morning. Temperatures will continue to warm up into the upper 90s and 100s. Overnight lows will also be warm with little to no relief. Temperatures overnight will range in the 60s and 70s. Thursday and Friday are set to be the warmest days of the week. Thursday will bring some of the warmest temperatures in central Washington, while Friday will also bring warm temperatures to eastern Washington and northern Idaho. We are tracking record-breaking and near record-breaking heat both days. The records go as followed:

