Fogelsville, PA

Police find man in cardiac arrest with snake wrapped around neck

Times News
 5 days ago

Upper Macungie Township police responded to an unusual call last Friday. Police said at 2:12 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of Church Street...

www.tnonline.com

Man dies after snake attack

The Lehigh County man who was found in cardiac arrest by police last week with a large snake wrapped around his neck, has died. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said Elliot Senseman, 27, of Fogelsville, Upper Macungie Township, was pronounced dead on Sunday at 8:11 a.m. at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton man saved from burning car

A Carbon County man is apparently lucky to be alive after he was pulled from his burning car by two passing motorists. State police at the Pocono barracks said the incident occurred at 12:14 p.m. on Sunday along the turnpike in Jenkins Township, Luzerne County. Troopers said John Bekas, 46,...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Monroe trucker killed in crash

A Monroe County truck driver was killed in a crash along Interstate 80 in Jackson Township last Thursday, according to state police at Stroudsburg. Troopers said the crash occurred at 6:08 p.m. as Jason Lebron, 49, of Tobyhanna, was driving a 2009 Kenworth construction truck westbound in the far right lane. Troopers said Karen R. Farrell, 47, of Jim Thorpe, driving a 2019 Toyota Rav4, was also westbound in the center lane. Troopers said Lebron’s vehicle entered the center lane striking the front driver’s side of the Toyota causing it to spin out of control and strike guide rail along the right shoulder. The vehicle came to final rest at that point.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Crews called to search the Lehigh after distress call

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the Lehigh River this afternoon for a man in distress after a near drowning. The incident began around 4 p.m. when a woman called in the incident of a man in distress who fell into the river. She reported another man saved him and the...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

State police at Schuylkill Haven

State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following incidents:. • On July 10 at 9:05 p.m. troopers responded to Route 61 in North Manheim Township, for an assault. A 23-year-old woman from Girardville, reported she was struck in the face by her boyfriend, David Wanser, 30, of Girardville. Wanser fled the scene prior to the arrival of troopers. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Times News

Summit Hill man given ARD for threats

A Summit Hill man was accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program in Schuylkill County. Ryan Wickkiser, 34, was charged by Frackville State Trooper David P. Cushner with terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disregard traffic lane, and careless driving on June 17, 2020. President Judge Jacqueline L....
SUMMIT HILL, PA
Times News

Woman paid contractor $80K for unfinished trench work

Thomas Anello, 52, of Mount Carmel, is accused of bilking a Tamaqua woman out of more than $80,000. The victim told police she needed home improvements and was contacted by Anello, who said he was an honest contractor with years of experience. He prepared a contract through his business, Xtreme...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Road work this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following roadwork for the remainder of the week:. • Packer Township: Spring Mountain Road, Route 93 and Quakake Road, lane restriction with flagging in both directions, paving, Wednesday and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lehigh County. • Whitehall Township, Route 22, between...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Go-Joe to make stops in Palmerton, Summit Hill

Palmerton and Summit Hill boroughs are asking residents to come out to welcome WNEP’s weatherman, Joe Snedeker, who will stop in both towns Wednesday as part of his Go-Joe charity bike ride. He is scheduled to arrive in Summit Hill at noon and do a live broadcast from Ludlow...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Carbon County court

A Carbon County man was sentenced to a county prison term on Monday after pleading guilty in a gun possession case. He was one of five defendants in pending criminal cases to enter a guilty plea before Judge Steven R. Serfass. Six guns. Douglas James Ahner, 58, of Jim Thorpe,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Monroe car club raises funds for Meals on Wheels

Monroe County Cruisers Car Club helped Monroe County Meals on Wheels celebrate its 50th Anniversary by having a benefit car show on Saturday at the West End Fairgrounds. All proceeds from the show were given to the program that serves the community. There was no admission fee, but visitors were...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

TASD requests assault suit dismissal

Tamaqua Area School District wants a judge to dismiss a lawsuit over the district’s handling of alleged assaults by football team members. The families of two freshman football players brought a federal lawsuit against the district in April. They allege that incidents were sexual assault, and that the district violated their constitutional rights by treating them as hazing.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Slatington’s mayor swears in new police chief

Slatington Mayor Jeralyn Walters-Shoch led a ceremony swearing in the borough’s new Chief of Police, Donald Long, at the Slatington Municipal Building on Saturday. Members of the borough council and various law enforcement officers attended, along with Chief Long’s family. Long grew up in the Slatington area, and...
SLATINGTON, PA
Times News

LASD bus contract has gas clause

Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors approved a one-year contract Monday night with its bus company, George’s Transportation, which calls for a slight increase in single and double bus runs, and a fuel escalator clause. According to the contract, which passed 8-1, Lehighton’s base amount for transportation...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Coaldale street paving planned

Coaldale will close some borough streets for paving this week. The paving schedule is subject to change depending on weather. Signs will be posted daily. Wednesday: Fourth Street from Phillips Street to Ruddle Street and High to Howard. Thursday: Fifth Street from Lehigh Street to High. Friday: Sixth Street from...
COALDALE, PA
Times News

Palmerton Cat Project features two adoptable felines

The Palmerton Cat Project has two siblings, Vada and Melly available for adoption. Both are 12 weeks old, combo tested, dewormed, and have received their first distemper shots. They enjoy the company of other cats. Vada, left, is a brown tiger female who is sweet and talkative. Melly, right, is a black and white tuxedo male. He has a big personality and loves to play. The pair can be adopted for $75 or a single adoption is $50. For more information or to fill out an application to adopt, email.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Clothing giveaway under way in JT

The annual clothing giveaway is underway at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 319 South Ave., Jim Thorpe. The clothing giveaway is in its final week and there is still a large assortment of clothing for men, women and children to choose from. This ministry has been on going for over...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Your health is like a golf ball

There is a video with a life lesson in it floating around for years on the internet. In front of his class, a teacher has a jar and begins to fill it to the top with golf balls. Then, he is able to add in pebbles which fall into the...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

On this date: July 26, 2015

More than 2,000 people attended the 12th Annual Wine on the Mountain festivities on Saturday and Sunday at Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe, where nine wineries offered guests a chance to sample and buy their products while mingling outside on the deck or inside the air-conditioned facilities. The wineries...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Santa dons shorts and heads to Tamaqua

It was so hot that even Santa Claus wore shorts during his visit to Tamaqua. Santa, his helpers and numerous costumed characters from Sesame Street and Disney came to town as part of a Christmas in July festival. The daylong event included a stop at the gazebo in Tamaqua park,...
TAMAQUA, PA

