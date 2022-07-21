ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s When Jennifer Garner Learned About JLo And Ben Affleck’s Plans To Get Married

By Corey Chichizola
 5 days ago
(Image credit: ABC/Sony Pictures Releasing)

Being a celebrity is definitely a double-edged sword, because becoming a public figure also has its downsides. This is especially true for famous couples, as their relationship becomes a public matter. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez know this all too well, as they were the hot couple of the early 2000’s, before recently breaking the internet with their reunion. Bennifer 2.0 recently tied the knot, and now we know when Jennifer Garner reportedly learned about their plans to get married.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married for years before their separation, and they continue to co-parent their three children. Many fans out there have been wondering about her reaction to JLo and Affleck getting back together, and that’s definitely increased since the pair got married in Vegas. So when did she find out about their nuptials? Page Six has quotes an unnamed source who seemingly revealed more of the interpersonal dynamics at play, revealing:

Ben did tell Jen about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest. It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment. Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom.

Well, there you have it. It looks like Jennifer Garner did get a heads up about Ben Affleck and JLo’s wedding plans, but it reportedly wasn’t all that long in advance. Ultimately Bennifer would tie the knot on Saturday, so Garner might have only had a day to process this change to her and her children’s lives. And in the end, daughter Violet decided not to attend the Las Vegas wedding.

This latest report helps to peel back the curtain on what it’s actually like for the personal lives of Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez. While the three are adults who are able to be mature about major life changes, the public is no doubt curious about any strife or discomfort happening. And it’s for this reason that so many people out there wondered about Garner’s reaction to the recent wedding.

Despite some folks looking for drama, it certainly seems like Jennifer Garner has been nothing but a class act in regards to Bennifer 2.0. And it’s a good thing, as the wedding makes things official in a big way. Now is the time when the two families will likely blend, including Lopez’s two children. Alexa, play the Brady Bunch theme song.

The internet has been abuzz since it was revealed that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez actually tied the knot in Vegas. Fans have been dissecting every frame of footage from the private event, including a full-on investigation about the dresses that JLo wore on that day. Celebrity culture: it’s weird sometimes. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

