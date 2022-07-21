ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sister Wives’ Viewers Claim Meri Brown is a ‘Brat’ After Season 5 Rewatch

By Lucille Barilla
 5 days ago

As Sister Wives fans anticipate the new season of the TLC series , it appears many have taken to rewatching old episodes. Some viewers are seeing these installments with fresh eyes and seem to have formed an entirely different take on the dynamic in the polygamist family between Kody Brown and Janelle, Christine, Robyn, and Meri Brown. In a social media thread, some viewers claim that in season 5, they believe Meri acted like a “brat.” But why did they feel so strongly about her actions? Here’s a breakdown.

Kody Brown and Meri Brown | TLC/YouTube

‘Sister Wives’ and Meri Brown followers remain a vocal and engaged group of viewers

Fans of TLC’s Sister Wives remain vocal and engaged on social media despite no new series episode.

There is an active Reddit site where viewers can speak of their favorite and not-so-favorite moments. They also share photos and videos from the family’s social media pages.

These fans are anticipating the series’ new season, the season’s first since Christine and Kody’s split.

Season 17 was reportedly filmed earlier in 2022, according to Christine Brown’s son Paedon.

In a question and answer session on Instagram, he shared that his mother was included in the filming of the current season. However, she remained estranged from his father, Kody, since they announced their separation in Nov. 2021.

On this site, some viewers criticized Meri’s actions during a rewatch of an earlier TLC reality television series season.

Fans agreed that Meri Brown acted as a ‘brat’ during season 5

In a Reddit post, one fan argued that Meri acted unfavorably when the Browns built their Las Vegas homes.

“I am watching season 5, episode 8. Meri is downright insufferable and a brat regarding the upgrades for her home. She was picking all the most expensive options and throwing a temper tantrum when Kody tried to keep her from going crazy. Why did Meri need a house that big?? She is greedy,” claimed one viewer.

“She paid for the small amount she went over, herself. It was all manufactured drama to keep us watching,” penned a second Sister Wives fan. “However, the series production made her look so bad.”

However, other fans feel differently.

“When I first watched it, I felt she was selfish. I changed my mind because of her income contributions to the family through her MLM. Suppose my husband wasn’t sleeping with me and expected me to finance his other children. I would get a wet bar too,” a third fan explained.

“If the family funds, which include Meri’s paycheck, pay for the properties, why should she get a smaller investment package while everyone else is getting bigger and better? Robyn can have a room for each of her kids and a full-time maid. Robyn has never worked a day in her life since hitting the jackpot back in 2010. She who came in with her luggage, three tons of baggage, and a massive bill on top? Give that Meri a wet bar, with a beautiful bartender on the side,” a fourth fan wrote.

‘Sister Wives’ fans are anticipating season 17

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aO49NIhWmnQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Sister Wives fans anticipate the new drama between the Brown family upon season 17’s debut.

Three of the series stars, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, are very active on social media. However, they rarely speak about the series. They focus more on their personal lives, activities, and families.

Robyn and Kody Brown have not shared new information on social media in several years.

Robyn shared an inspirational quote in her last post dated March 2019.

Kody’s last post discussed his split from Christine in Nov. 2021.

Sister Wives airs on TLC. The series is currently on hiatus.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Claim Two of Kody Brown’s Wives ‘Pretend’ They’re Happily Married

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 8

Debbie Thompson
4d ago

She gave Just a divorce so he could marry Robin so she could keep her children from a previous marriage. Robin is a drama Queen

Reply
7
Teressa Doodigian
5d ago

Kody did not do anything to help his 'wives'. he was only protecting himself.

Reply(2)
8
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Touch Weekly

Silly Spurgeon! Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s Firstborn Son Is Too Cute — See His Sweetest Photos

Wild child! Jessa Duggar and ‘s firstborn son is too cute, and these photos prove it. The Counting On star may only be 6 years old, but he’s already full of personality. When the toddler was born, the couple revealed the meaning behind his unique name. According to a video shared by the Duggar family in 2015, Spurgeon’s moniker pays homage to Charles Spurgeon, a nineteenth-century Baptist preacher, who Jessa dubbed one of the “heroes from the Christian faith.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Wait, What? Days of Our Lives’ Judi Evans and Wally Kurth Are Married… for Real?

It’s a good thing the co-stars get along so swimmingly!. In a recent video interview, longtime Days of Our Lives castmates Judi Evans and Wally Kurth talked about everything from her first friend on the set to the requirements for his hiring. (Believe it or not, the show wanted him to lose five pounds and get a Jack Wagner haircut!) Bonnie and Justin’s portrayers also got very candid about their love for one another.
RELATIONSHIPS
