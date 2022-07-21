ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool set to open transfer talks over Matheus Nunes after identifying £43m Sporting Lisbon star as ‘priority’ target

By Joshua Mbu
 5 days ago

LIVERPOOL have reportedly made Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes a top "priority" and are prepared to open negotiations for the player.

The 23-year-old central midfielder had a standout campaign last term, featuring 46 times across all competitions for Sporting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q13Yc_0gnZd8BH00
Liverpool have made Nunes a 'priority' signing Credit: Getty

Nunes netted four goals and provided five assists.

His form attracted interest from England and Europe's elite.

Chelsea as well as Wolves have been tracking Nunes' progress in the Portuguese league.

But according to newspaper Correio da Manha, Liverpool have joined the race for Nunes.

Boss Jurgen Klopp is keen to bolster his midfield options and could dip into the Primeira Liga market for the second time this summer.

The Reds already signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a club-record fee.

And Nunes could be next with Liverpool making him a top "priority".

The report states Liverpool are prepared to start negotiations for the Portugal international.

Although the report doesn't state a set in stone fee for the player, Nunes could cost Liverpool £43million.

Nunes could be a replacement for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Ox is being tracked by West Ham in a potential £10m transfer, according to The Mirror.

