A woman was stabbed to death and a man was fatally shot in Newark in separate incidents that happened just minutes apart from each other on Saturday, investigators said. The man, identified Monday as 31-year-old Tameel Grimes, of Newark, was found shot at 12:22 a.m. on the 300 block of New Street and was pronounced dead just over a half hour later, according to a joint statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Newark Police Department.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO