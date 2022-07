BOLINGBROOK, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of The Landings, a 112,622-square-foot shopping center in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook. The sales price was undisclosed. Anchor tenants at the property, which is 91 percent leased, include PetSmart, OfficeMax, Planet Fitness and Modern Furniture. Ben Wineman of Mid-America represented the seller, an affiliate of Atlanta-based RCG Ventures. Irvine, Calif.-based Sperry Equities was the buyer.

