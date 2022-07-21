The earth doesn’t heat like you think it does

North Dakota’s average daytime highs peak around late July into early August. Our heat comes from the longer days and higher sun angles. The longest day with the highest sun angle comes on the summer solstice in the third week of June. After that, the days get shorter and the sun angles get lower with each day.

So why do we keep warming if we’re slowly losing the sun’s energy? The answer lies in the cumulative effects of heat with each day over the summer. The Earth stores a lot of heat from daytime heating which keeps us warmer for months. Our atmosphere works the same way with cooling. There’s a lag time.

These lag times are seen in our average daytime highs. The hottest part of the year comes after the longest day and the highest sun angles of the year. The same goes for the colder months. Our shortest day with the lowest sun angles is in December but our coldest and lowest temperatures typically come in January.

So in the middle of June, our average high is 79 degrees. By the end of August, it’s at its highest at 86 degrees. If you look at the winter numbers, on the winter solstice, our average high is 26 degrees but our coolest average high is in January at 23 degrees.

