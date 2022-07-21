ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Mountain, GA

Callaway Gardens closes water access to Robin Lake due to bacteria levels

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – Callaway Resort & Gardens is closing water access to Robin Lake due to “higher-than-average levels of naturally occurring bacteria.”

According to Callaway, swimming and water activities will not be available at Robin Lake due to the bacteria.

The higher levels of the bacteria were discovered following routine sampling of the water. Water activities will resume when bacteria levels return to normal range.

Guests will still have access to the East, West, and North beaches.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post Wednesday night.

The post reads as follows:

Dear Valued Guests,

As you plan your visit to Callaway Resort & Gardens, please note that water access to Robin Lake is temporarily closed. At this time, swimming and other water activities are not available. However, land activities at our East, West, and North beaches remain open to guests.

The decision to close the lake to swimming and other water activities was made following routine water sampling returned higher-than-average levels of naturally occurring bacteria. Once levels return within normal range, water access will be reopened.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, as we know how much our guests enjoy spending time at the lake. As soon as levels return within normal range, water access will reopen.

ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

