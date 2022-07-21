Study: Enbridge Line Three makes significant economic impact

DULUTH, MN-- MnDOT is warning drivers of delays along the North Shore in the beginning of August. MnDOT says significant traffic congestion is expected between the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors and the Grand Marais Fisherman’s Picnic. Delays will occur from August 4 through 7. MnDOT warns drivers...
The Mesabi Trail currently stretches almost 150 miles from Grand Rapids to Ely. When totally completed by the fall of 2023 it will traverse just about 165 miles – from the Mississippi to the Boundary Waters. The Trail is owned and managed by St. Louis & Lake Counties Regional...
Cleveland-Cliffs, which operates four taconite mines and processing plants on Minnesota’s Iron Range, announced Friday it plans to keep its Northshore Mining facility closed until at least April, 2023. Cliffs first idled Northshore on May 1, resulting in the layoff of about 410 of the 580 employees who work...
I saw someone walking 5 dogs the other day, which seemed to be quite a handful. That led me to ask them why they owned so many and how did they manage them all?. They said they were a dog walker and didn't own any of them personally. While that solved that, it got me to wonder about just how many dogs one could own.
If you're looking to spend time at some of the best resorts in the Midwest, you don't even have to leave Minnesota. Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes (actually, it's 11,482 lakes, but who's counting) it's not a shock that there are also a lot of resorts that are located here, especially up north and along Minnesota's North Shore of Lake Superior.
ASHLAND, Wis. — A multi-vehicle crash involving Wisconsin Sen. Janet Bewley has resulted in two deaths, according to the Ashland Police Department. The accident happened around 12:26 p.m. Friday on US Highway 2 in Ashland near Turner Road. Investigators said a vehicle driven by Bewley, 70, pulled out from...
Two people died, including a 5-year-old girl, in a car crash Friday in Ashland. Around 12:30 on Friday, July 22, Ashland County dispatch received multiple 911 calls regarding a vehicle accident. The Ashland Police Department and Ashland Fire Department responded to the scene on U.S. Hwy 2/Lakeshore Drive near Turner Road.
DULUTH, Minn. -- A driver died after losing control of his car on Blatnik Bridge in Duluth, state patrol says. Officials say that around 7:50 p.m. on Friday a 55-year-old man was traveling north on Interstate 535 on the bridge, heading to Duluth from Superior, Wisconsin. He was driving a Ford Expedition, but lost control of the vehicle, striking a median wall.
Outside a Dairy Queen in a small Minnesota town, you'll find a unique experience and some fun bird watching. My aunt lives in Brainerd and growing up, I would always spend a week there in the winter and a week in the summer. My parents and her would always meet in McGregor since it was the halfway point between there and Duluth. I would personally love it because of the unique experience they have at the Dairy Queen in McGregor.
Willow River, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash on I-35 in Pine County Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a car was traveling south on I-35 south of Willow River when it lost control and struck a tree in the right ditch just after 1:30 p.m.
UPDATE (July 23, 7 a.m.) – The Minnesota State Patrol has provided more information into Friday evening’s accident on the Blatnik Bridge. On their website, they have labeled it a fatal incident. They say a Ford Expedition was traveling from Superior to Duluth when it lost control. It...
WILLOW RIVER, MN. (KBJR) - One person has died, another was airlifted to a hospital after a crash Friday afternoon on I-35. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 1:30 p.m. on southbound I-35 near Willow River. Investigators say the driver of a southbound car lost control, went off...
On July 18, 2002, Pine County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on Markville Road in Sandstone, MN. The homeowner reported multiple items stolen and learned that one of his ATV’s was recovered in Mille Lacs County. On July 19, 2022, the homeowner stated that he...
DULUTH, Minn. -- A woman has been charged in the Thursday stabbing of a man at Lilliput Park in Duluth.Crystal Rose Sargent, 39, was charged with assault in the second degree.Upon arrival at the scene of the assault, officers say they found a male who had a stab wound on his upper left back that was bleeding heavily. The victim told officers Sargent stabbed him.One witness told officers that Sargent had stabbed the victim and she had to intervene to stop her from stabbing the victim a second time. A second witness said they saw Sargent approach the victim with a metallic object in her hand before striking him.According to the charges, all witnesses interviewed said that Sargent attacked the victim without being provoked.Officers collected a bloody knife at the crime scene that Sargent allegedly used to attack the victim.Police were able to locate Sargent near the scene shortly after arriving. When she was approached, officers reported she said, "I didn't stab anyone."The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
DULUTH, Minn. — A 17-year-old male is accused of pulling a handgun during what was supposed to be a sale transaction of a phone, according to the Duluth Police Department. The incident happened around 3:50 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of 131st Avenue West in Duluth’s Fond du Lac neighborhood.
Comments / 0