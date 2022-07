North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is the latest government leader to request a review of the proposed Fufeng project in Grand Forks. Burgum has dashed off a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asking for the expedited review by the Committee on Foreign Investment. The governor says he supports efforts made last week by U.S. Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer for a full review of the land purchase by CFIUS.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 9 HOURS AGO