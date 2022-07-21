Gucci Opens First Ohio Store at Easton Town Center in Columbus

YORKTOWN, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group has brokered the sale of Boulevard Crossing, a 12,600-square-foot retail strip center located in the Hampton Roads city of Yorktown. An out-of-town 1031 buyer purchased the property from an entity doing business as Boulevard Crossing LLC for $4.6 million. Clark Simpson and Erik Conradi of Thalhimer represented the seller in the transaction. Built in 2016 at 8135 George Washington Highway, Boulevard Crossing was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Starbucks, Tropical Smoothie Café and Verizon Wireless, as well as service-oriented retailers and restaurants.

YORKTOWN, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO