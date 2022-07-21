ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Gucci Opens First Ohio Store at Easton Town Center in Columbus

By Kristin Hiller
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, OHIO — Gucci has opened its first Ohio store at Easton Town Center in Columbus. The boutique spans more than 5,000...

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

