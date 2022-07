If you get fired from your job, you may want a genuine reason for the termination. But your employer doesn't have to give you one. Like nearly every other state in the nation, New Jersey runs an at-will system of employment. You can be let go with no warning, for any reason — or no reason at all — as long as the move doesn't violate some major exceptions, such as laws against discrimination.

JOBS ・ 1 DAY AGO